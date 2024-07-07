Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and Kamle Zilla Parishad Chairperson Biri Shanti have come together to present a mesmerizing music video titled "Manmarziyaan." This captivating visual treat, brought to life by singers Aabhik Ghosh and Amrita Bharati, beautifully showcases the scenic splendor of Arunachal Pradesh, gaining significant attention on YouTube.

The music video, composed by Rajkumar Sengupta and Aabhik Ghosh, is directed by Akhil Abrol and produced by Santi and Abrol under the banners of Altai Films and Pluvia Industries. "Manmarziyaan," now available on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel, invites viewers to embark on a soulful journey through Arunachal's picturesque landscapes.

The collaboration of Bollywood's Aftab Shivdasani with local talent underscores the growing prominence of Arunachal Pradesh in the entertainment industry. The video promises to leave viewers spellbound, offering a glimpse into the serene landscapes and vibrant culture of the region.

"Manmarziyaan" is set to captivate audiences worldwide, encouraging them to witness the breathtaking beauty of Arunachal Pradesh through the lens of music and visual storytelling. The enchanting visuals and soulful music are a testament to the state's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

This music video not only highlights the allure of Arunachal Pradesh but also signifies the power of collaboration between national and local talents in promoting regional beauty and culture on a global platform.