Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is set to marry makeup artist Shura Khan on December 24 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends.

The couple met on the sets of his upcoming film 'Patna Shukla.' This news comes after Arbaaz Khan's breakup with Giorgia Andriani was publicised. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora; they separated in March 2016 and divorced in May 2017.

Shura Khan is a renowned makeup artist in Bollywood, known for her work with celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani.