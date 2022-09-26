Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 in an alleged money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on September 26.



During the additional sessions, the Honourable Judge Shailender Malik sought a response from the ED on the bail plea. Until the Enforcement Directorate (ED) responds, her regular bail is pending before the court.

On September 26, Jacqueline appeared before a Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The ED had filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the case, naming her as an accused.



The next hearing in the case will be held on October 22, 2022.



Last December, the ED filed its first charge sheet in the matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh Later in February, it filed a supplementary charge against one Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez.



As per the charge sheet, Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Fernandez and drop them off at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.



As per the report, the actor was allegedly gifted jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He has also allegedly gifted several high-end cars, expensive bags, clothes, shoes, and costly watches to the actor and his family members.