The ‘Shershaah’ couple is all set to tie the knot by the first week of February. So far there have only been speculations about the couple dating each other, but it is only recently that their marriage rumours have been confirmed.

The marriage is supposed to take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan at Palace Hotel on February 6, while the customary wedding functions will begin on February 4 and 5.

‘Shershaah’ co-stars kept on leaving hints to their fans by arriving at events and functions of Bollywood stars together, with colour-coordinated clothes. Further, the couple never denied nor accepted their relationship in public.

In an interview with Karan Johar, on the sets of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Kiara was asked:

"Are you denying your relationship with Sidharth?"

To which her reply was: "I am not denying or accepting."

KJo then asked her, "Are you, close friends?" The actress said, "More than close friends."

In a separate episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Siddharth Malhotra said that he is “manifesting a brighter, happier future”.

Immediately KJo asked him, “With Kiara Advani?” Siddharth Malhotra simply replied, "If she would be, it would be great. But then I am manifesting right now. Let's see."

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