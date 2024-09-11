Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, died by suicide after jumping off the terrace of a building in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday, police said.

Top police officers have reached the spot, and no suicide note has been found so far. The officials are yet to determine the possible reasons behind the suicide.

The actor was not at home when her father took the extreme step, according to officials.

Malaika's family members, along with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her residence to offer condolences following the news of the suicide .

Arora was just 11 years old when her parents separated. She and her younger sister, Amrita Arora, who was 6 at the time, were raised by their mother, Joyce Polycarp.