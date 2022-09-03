Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was questioned by Delhi Police for around six hours on Friday in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case brought against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

As a witness in the case, Nora was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The actor arrives at the office at 11 am and left around 6 pm After recording her statement. Nora was questioned regarding the gifts she had received from con man Sukesh

Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others were charged by the Delhi Police last year with extortion of Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

According to the report, Nora denied the accusations that con man Sukesh gave Nora Fatehi a BMW. She informed the police that Sukesh's wife gave the car to her as payment for going to an event in Chennai.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez had already been listed by the Enforcement Directorate as a suspect in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. In August, the ED also submitted the charge sheet against the Bollywood star.

According to sources, the ED found Jacqueline to be the beneficiary of the extortionate money's proceeds. The ED claims she knew that extortionist Sukesh Chandrashekhar was a con guy.

Key witnesses and defendants have admitted in their statements that Jacqueline Fernandez frequently utilized video calls to communicate with Sukesh.

Sukesh also confessed that he had gifted the actor.

Jacqueline has now been called by the EOW to give a statement on the matter on September 12 for recording.