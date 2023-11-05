Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and model Lin Laishram are reported to get married by the end of November. The couple has been together for many years and plans to have a private wedding ceremony, the location of which is still unknown. Hooda, known for his roles in Sarbjit and Laal Rang, has always kept his personal life private.

Laishram, who appeared in Mary Kom, Rangoon, and Jaane Jaan, has been a consistent presence in Hooda's life, with their relationship subtly revealed through social media posts. Despite their preference for privacy, the couple has openly expressed their love for each other on social media.

As they prepare for their wedding, Hooda is working on his latest project, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' where he will be making his debut as a director, screenplay, and dialogue writer. The news of their wedding has created anticipation among fans and media.