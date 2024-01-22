Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Shriram Nene, captured a star-studded selfie featuring some of Bollywood celebrities.

The star-studded snapshot included Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurana, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd.

The group, seemingly in high spirits posed for the selfie creating a memorable moment at the iconic Ram Temple. Shriram Nene, the husband of the renowned Madhuri Dixit, took charge of the camera to immortalize the joyous occasion shared by these Bollywood personalities.

As the selfie circulates, fans and admirers can share in the happiness of seeing their favorite stars come together in Ayodhya, creating cherished memories at this historical and spiritual location.