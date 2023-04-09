The bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently had a taste of Guwahati's traffic and expressed her anger via Twitter on April 9.

When she shared a photo of her at the Kamakhya temple, the comment section was filled with love and warmth from her fans.

Meanwhile, one fan commented, “Hope you are enjoying the traffic jam.” He also shared his experience of being stuck in a traffic jam that day.

Preiity Jinta wrote back, "Traffic was terrible. Took us 2 hours to the temple & 2 hours back then another hour to the stadium for the game. I missed half the game but no complaints. I made the trip for the temple. Game was incidental".

Traffic was terrible 🙈 Took us 2 hours to the temple & 2 hours back then another hour to the stadium for the game. I missed half the game but no complaints. I made the trip for the temple. Game was incidental 🙃 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 8, 2023

Preity Jinta visits Kamakhya Mandi in Guwahati on April 5. "One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit d famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night,it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm", the actress in a Twitter post on April 8.

One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit d famous Kamakhya Devi temple.Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night,it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm🙏 pic.twitter.com/hUjmTTN3BC — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 8, 2023

"These moments of stillness & gratitude make up for all the chaos & judgement around & for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later ?? Jai Ma Kamakhya - Jai Mata Di", the actress added.

These moments of stillness & gratitude make up for all the chaos & judgement around & for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later 😍 Jai Ma Kamakhya - Jai Mata Di 🙏 #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 8, 2023

It needs mention here that on April 5, Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati last night. Chasing a victory target of 198 runs, Rajasthan Royals scored 192 for the loss of 7 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.