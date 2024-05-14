Indian actress Tabu has secured a significant role in the upcoming international series 'Dune: Prophecy.' According to reports from US-based news outlet Variety, Tabu will portray the character of Sister Francesca in the Max prequel series, marking a notable achievement in her career.

The announcement of Tabu's casting has generated immense excitement among her fans, particularly those from the Indian subcontinent. Social media platforms like Instagram have been buzzing with positive reactions, with one user expressing, "Wow...this is huge," and another highlighting Tabu's versatility as an actress.

Sister Francesca, Tabu's character in the series, is described as a strong, intelligent, and alluring figure whose return to the palace complicates the power dynamics within the narrative. Her role adds depth to the storyline, set against the backdrop of the expansive 'Dune' universe created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert.

'Dune: Prophecy' is a prequel series set 10,000 years before the events of 'Dune,' focusing on two Harkonnen sisters as they confront threats to humanity's future and lay the foundation for the Bene Gesserit sect. Tabu joins a stellar cast that includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and others.

The series, co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, is part of the broader 'Dune' franchise, which also includes a film series produced by Legendary. While the release date for 'Dune: Prophecy' remains undisclosed, anticipation is high for Tabu's contribution to this epic narrative.

Tabu's foray into western cinema began in 2006 with 'The Namesake,' directed by Mira Nair and co-starring Irrfan Khan. Her subsequent international projects, including 'Life of Pi' (2012), have earned critical acclaim and accolades, showcasing her talent on a global stage.

In Bollywood, Tabu is set to reunite with Ajay Devgn in the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum,' directed by Neeraj Pandey. This epic musical romantic drama spans over two decades, from 2000 to 2023, promising audiences a compelling narrative anchored by Tabu and Devgn's on-screen chemistry.

The duo, known for their collaborations in several successful films, including 'Drishyam' and 'Golmaal Again,' is expected to deliver another memorable performance in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum,' slated for release in July this year.