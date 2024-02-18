A Jamnagar court on Saturday sentenced film producer and director Rajkumar Santoshi to two years’ simple imprisonment in a seven-year-old cheque bounce case lodged by a businessman. The director of Bollywood hits like Ghayal, Damini, Andaz Apna Apna and Khakee was also asked to pay Rs 2 crore to the petitioner, double the amount borrowed from him.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for a cheque bouncing case. His upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and fined Rs 2 crore under the Negotiable Instruments Act for bouncing cheques worth Rs 1.10 crore. The cheques were given to Ashok Lal, a businessman in the shipping industry, as a loan for movie production. Lal filed a civil suit after Santoshi failed to repay the money.

