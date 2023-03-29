Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra reacted when asked about the wedding rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. On Wednesday, a paparazzi uploaded a video of Parineeti leaving the airport to Instagram.

She was questioned about the rumours by several photographers. As Parineeti walked towards her vehicle, she grinned at first before blushing. Parineeti responded, "Hmm," as reporters continued to demand an answer. She smiled and posed for the photographers before getting into her vehicle.

"Thank you, Bye, Goodnight", Parineeti responded when the media teased her once more for confirmation. As she was teased by the photographers, Parineeti blushed and blushed once more. Parineeti wore a black jacket over a white turtleneck top with matching pants.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha were recently sighted together in Mumbai. The pair, dressed in matching white, were spotted last week outside a restaurant. They were also noted the following day. Parineeti smiled at the photographers while sporting a casual black tee and black pants. Rumors of a relationship between the two have been fueled by their public outings together.

Reacting to their pictures, a person commented on an Instagram post, "Are they dating?" "They look good together," another social media user wrote. According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close companions ever since.

Sanjeev Arora, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, praised Raghav and Parineeti Chopra on their "union" on Tuesday and wished them a lifetime of love, happiness, and friendship. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Sanjeev tweeted tagging Raghav and Parineeti. Along with his tweet, the AAP MP also posted separate pictures of Raghav and Parineeti on Twitter.