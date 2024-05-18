Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, on May 18, issued a stirring appeal, urging voters in Maharashtra to exercise their democratic right and cast their ballots in the crucial Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), King Khan didn't mince words: "As responsible Indian citizens, we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

The superstar's clarion call comes as six high-stakes Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai – Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central – gear up for polling on May 20, along with other key constituencies like Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane.

SRK's message struck a chord with his legion of fans, many of whom shared a powerful monologue from his latest blockbuster "Jawan." In the film, the actor delivered a hard-hitting two-minute speech stressing the importance of voting for candidates who prioritise the welfare of all, transcending caste, religion, and race.

Not one to be left behind, SRK's buddy Salman also urged citizens to exercise their franchise, saying, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata."

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra holds immense significance in these general elections. While the first four phases have concluded, all eyes are now on Phase 5 on May 20, followed by the remaining phases until June 1. The final results will be declared on June 4