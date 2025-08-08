Bollywood meets Vietnam: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur film set for September release

Bollywood’s upcoming romantic drama Love in Vietnam, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, will arrive in cinemas on September 12, 2025.

The film, inspired by the best-selling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, is described as a moving love story and was filmed extensively across Vietnam. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan.

The plot follows a young man and woman as they navigate life, friendship, and emotions, with veteran actors Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi helms the project, with backing from multiple production houses including Zee Studios, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, and others.

Earlier, Maheshwari shared that the song Bade Din Huye was the very first sequence shot for the film, noting that filming came with challenges but ultimately delivered on their creative vision.

The countdown to September 12 now begins for audiences eager to see Bollywood and Vietnam share the big screen.