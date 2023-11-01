The grand opening of Jio World Plaza was nothing short of a spectacular extravaganza, with a star-studded guest list and a mesmerizing display of fashion and elegance. Bollywood's finest graced the red carpet at this opulent event, and they did not disappoint in their choice of attire.

The evening was aglow with celebrities donned in mesmerizing gold and red outfits, turning the event into a true spectacle. Prominent figures from the fashion and film industries, including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, gathered to celebrate the grand launch alongside the Ambani family.

Here's a glimpse into the fashion choices that stole the spotlight at the Jio World Plaza opening:

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor arrive at the Opening Ceremony of Jio World Plaza 🥰✨#SonamKapoor #JioWorldPlazapic.twitter.com/UX7pCUTNxb — WV (@Weekend__vibes) October 31, 2023

Known for her impeccable style, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a multicolored blouse paired with a heavily embroidered golden skirt and a matching dupatta. She kept her accessories minimal but elegant with multiple gold chains styled as a neck choker.

Janhvi Kapoor

#JanhviKapoor walked for @ManishMalhotra at the Jio World Plaza opening event❤️🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/AXM602t1mU — Janhvi Kapoor Universe (@JanhviKUniverse) October 31, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor chose a silver lehenga with a statement cape, radiating glamour and grace. Her silver sequined blouse and matching skirt were beautifully complemented by a wine-red cape adorned with silver sequins, making her look all the more stunning.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shines in golden dress at Jio Plaza🤩#saraalikhan #bollywood pic.twitter.com/eHm3gChoMK — The Filmy Charcha (@thefilmycharcha) October 31, 2023

Sara Ali Khan made a grand entrance in a heavily sequined golden blouse with full sleeves and a plunging neckline. Paired with a matching skirt, she added an extra dose of glam to the already sparkling event.

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in a glittering gold and white ensemble that exuded sophistication and style. Her presence at the event added a touch of enchantment.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi arrive at the Opening Ceremony of Jio World Plaza ❤️🌹#NoraFatehi #JioWorldPlazapic.twitter.com/h54e5NPgFO — WV (@Weekend__vibes) October 31, 2023

Nora made waves on the internet with her sensuous appearance in a glamorous red saree. Her striking look, complete with a plunging bralette, left onlookers spellbound as she sensually graced the ramp.

Karisma Kapoor

Actress Karisma Kapoor at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.



pic.twitter.com/fDJLq8WZnY — Update Chaser (@UpdateChaser) October 31, 2023

Karisma Kapoor showcased a new-age saree in a shimmery red suit saree, a creation from Manish Malhotra's collection. The ensemble, perfect for the festive and wedding season, featured vibrant flared pants, a bralette, and a sheer sparkling pallu. Karisma's red suit added an extra layer of confidence and charisma to her overall look.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill arrived in style, wearing a plunging red gown that highlighted her toned figure. The former Bigg Boss contestant captivated the audience as she strutted down the runway in her thigh-high slit ensemble.

The Jio World Plaza grand opening was a true celebration of opulence, fashion, and glamour. These Bollywood celebrities, with their impeccable style and elegance, made it an unforgettable evening for all in attendance. The event left a mark not only in the world of fashion but also in the hearts of those fortunate enough to witness this extraordinary gathering of stars.