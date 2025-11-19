Bollywood regular Orry summoned by Mumbai police in Rs 252-crore drugs probe

Bollywood regular Orhan Awatramani — better known across social media as Orry — has been called in by Mumbai Police for questioning in the Rs 252-crore drugs investigation. Officials confirmed that he must report to the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit tomorrow at 10 am.

The development adds to a growing list of controversies around Orry. Earlier this year, he was among several guests booked by Katra police after a complaint accused them of drinking alcohol inside a hotel located near the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route — an area where liquor and non-vegetarian food are strictly banned.

According to a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, an FIR was registered on March 15 against eight individuals, including Awatramani, for allegedly consuming alcohol on the premises despite being warned about the prohibition rules.

Police said the violation was taken seriously, prompting senior officers in Reasi district to form a team under SP Katra to identify and act against those involved.

Investigators described the move as part of a zero-tolerance stance on drugs or alcohol in religious zones, adding that such incidents risk hurting the sentiments of pilgrims.