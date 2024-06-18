Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik recently disclosed that she has been diagnosed with 'a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss', due to a 'sudden viral attack'.

She took to her Instagram, to explain why she has been missing in action. She also stated that this ‘sudden major setback’ caught her unaware and that she is still trying to cope with it.

On June 17, Alka shared a photo of herself and requested everyone's support and understanding. She also asked people to pray for her as she hopes to recalibrate.

She wrote on her Instagram post,

"To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action (sic)."

She continued, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers (sic)."

The singer further went on to alert people to be careful about exposure to loud music and headphones. "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour (sic)," she explained.