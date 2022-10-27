Come November, Guwahatians will witness a musical extravaganza, livened up with some of the melodious tunes sung by Bollywood Singer Lucky Ali.

As per reports, Lucky Ali will be performing live at ACA stadium in Guwahati’s Barsapara on November 20.

Singing some of his rocking hits, that continue to rule the hearts of the youngsters who grew up listening to his songs in the 90s, Lucky Ali’s concert will be more than just a music concert as it is all set to take the people a walk down the memory lane along with the singer.

The event “The Lucky Ali Show” is a fundraiser concert, with the aim of raising funds, leading to the enhancement of the quality of life of the children, who are and will be associated with the organizations – Snehabandhan and Udayachal.

For the ones who still remember Lucky Ali walking in a dessert crooning ‘O Sanam’, instilling in us the childhood wish to visit Egypt and sing the song sung by the singer once, the lyrics as well as Lucky Ali’s silky voice, remain etched in our eardrums to this day.

Before Lucky Ali cassettes entered our lives, the majority of us had no idea what the genre of Indie music meant.

Lucky Ali was a breath of fresh air who ruled the charts in the indie-pop scene in the 90s. The singer continues to participate in fundraising concerts and seasons gigs as youngsters groove to his canorous tunes.