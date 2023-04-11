Arjun Kapoor now turns out to be an off-screen hero; sponsors a little girl’s dream of becoming a world-class cricketer.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has turned into a real-life hero to an 11-year-old Anisha Rout who is an aspiring cricketer and dreams of playing for the country.

Arjun Kapoor has promised to sponsor the kid’s entire cost of equipment till the age of 18 years that will provide her with the best facilities to garner her skills and achieve her dreams.

Anisha’s father, Prabhat, works as a supervisor and is trying his best to provide her with everything that will enable her to achieve her ambitions and fulfill her dreams. However, the training to become a world-class cricket player would not only require effort but also expenses, for which he needs assistance and the best resources to help fulfill her potential.



Prabhat acknowledges the potential of his daughter and is trying his best to empower his daughter so that she will be an inspiration to many.

The family sees Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s support as a godsend since he will be shedding off significant load from the family’s shoulders. He has pledged to provide her with the best facilities and equipment for her training to help her succeed.

Anisha trains for eight hours a day, seven days a week, and travels 80 km to pursue her ambition of playing cricket. She got inspired after watching the movie ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

She played Under-15 Women’s Cricket for Raigad District, Maharashtra at the age of 10.

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