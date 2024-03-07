Popular Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh and versatile actor and film producer Jackky Bhagnani along with their families paid a visit to the sacred Kamakhya temple.

The Kamakhya Mandir, known for its historical and cultural significance attracted the attention of these Bollywood stars who took time off their busy schedules to seek blessings at the holy site.

The visit not only created a buzz among fans and locals but also showcased the stars' interest in exploring the rich heritage of the region. Devotees and onlookers were thrilled to see the well-known personalities in a more personal and spiritual setting.

Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit to Kamakhya Mandir underlines the temple's universal appeal, drawing people from various walks of life to experience its divine aura. The presence of these Bollywood figures added a dash of stardust to the sacred surroundings, leaving an indelible mark on the memories of those present.