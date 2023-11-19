Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani hosted a star-studded birthday celebration for their twins, Krishna and Aadiya. Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar with children, and Shah Rukh Khan were among those there. It appears from the party photos that the attendees' theme was light and breezy.

Arriving at the party in an orange maxi dress and beige block heels, Katrina Kaif, who is now experiencing immense popularity due to Tiger 3, looked stunning. She grinned as she posed for the photographers.

Kiara Advani showed up for the celebration wearing a green flowery outfit. She was with her mother, Genevieve Advani. Ananya Panday showed up in a light blue shirt and white trousers, while her reported lover Aditya Roy Kapur sported a short, ruffled dress in beige.

Meezaan Jafri, twinning in sky blue, went to the celebration with her sister Alaviaa Jaaferi. Alaviaa posted two photos to her Instagram Stories during the celebration. In one photo, she was posing with large red parrots with Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's daughter, while in the other, Meezaan was having fun with pups at the fun party. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen posing with two snakes in a video from the celebration.

Additionally, Shanaya Kapoor was seen posing for photographers while wearing an icy blue flowery outfit. She posted an inside look at the celebration on her Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of herself sipping strawberry juice with the words "Strawberry shotsss only" in the text.

Along with his twins Roohi and Yash, Karan Johar joined the celebration. He wore black trousers and an enormous pink shirt. As they posed for pictures with the paparazzi, he planted a kiss on his daughter's head. Along with her children, Ahil and Ayat, Arpita Khan Sharma also arrived. Cricket players Hardik Pandya, his son Agastya, and his wife Natasa Stankovic were among the others. Kavir, the son of Krunal Pandya, was also present. Natasa Stankovic was wearing a shirt, shorts, and a vest. Not to be missed was party goer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.