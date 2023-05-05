Bollywood Superstar Govinda on May 5 arrives at Itanagar to attend Arunachal Kids Fashion Show Season 3.

Bollywood Superstar and former member of Lok Sabha, Govinda, received a rousing reception today at Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar.

Govinda, who has appeared in more than 165 Hindi and Punjabi language film is here at Itanagar to attend the grand finale of Arunachal Kids Fashion Show Season-3 which will be held tomorrow at DK Convention Hall, Itanagar.

Speaking to Media, Govinda expressed his pleasure and honour to be visiting Itanagar for the first time and thanked the people for the warm reception that he received.