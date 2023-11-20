In a recent interview with News 18, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif expressed her interest in seeing her Tiger 3 character, Pakistani spy Zoya, pair up with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal's character from his acclaimed film Uri - Vihaan Shergill, in a potential future film.

Kaif, who is currently promoting her upcoming film with Salman Khan, also praised Kaushal for his dedication and phenomenal performance on screen. In addition, she highlighted a unique action sequence from Tiger 3, featuring two women in combat, and credited producer Aditya Chopra for its conception.

Katrina added that Vicky is a phenomenal performer and his dedication to his craft makes him good onscreen. She also talked about the much-talked-about action sequence from Tiger 3, which features her in a towel. “I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India. The credit goes to Adi (Producer Aditya Chopra) for thinking of this brilliant scene."

It was also an extremely challenging scene to film, according to Katrina, who also said it was one of the greatest action scenes with women she had ever seen on TV.

Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment in the popular franchise featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger. In the film, the two actors portray Pakistani and Indian spies. Additionally, Emraan Hashmi joins the franchise with this new movie. In Tiger 3, he plays the primary adversary. In India, the movie is getting almost?250 crore at the box office.