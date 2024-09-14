A David vs. Goliath legal battle is brewing in the world of international entertainment. Indian filmmaker Sohum Shah has thrown down the gauntlet, accusing Netflix's global phenomenon "Squid Game" of pilfering its plot from his 2009 Bollywood thriller "Luck."

Shah's lawsuit, filed against Netflix and "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, alleges that the Korean drama bears uncanny resemblances to his earlier work. Both narratives centre around debt-ridden individuals participating in deadly games for a shot at life-changing wealth.

The plot thickens with a twist of timing. Hwang claims to have penned "Squid Game" in 2009 – the very year "Luck" hit Indian theatres. Shah argues that given "Luck's" extensive marketing, the "Squid Game" team could have easily encountered his film's storyline.

'Luck' tells the story of a group of individuals in desperate financial situations who participate in a series of competitive games with high monetary rewards. The participants only realise that losing any challenge results in death after they have begun competing.

Shah alleges that these plot elements are mirrored in 'Squid Game', which became Netflix's most-watched show upon its release in 2021, accumulating 1.65 billion viewing hours in just the first four weeks.

The lawsuit comes as 'Squid Game' prepares to launch its second season, scheduled for release on December 26. Shah is reportedly seeking damages for copyright infringement and a share of the profits, citing Netflix's market value increase of over $900 million following 'Squid Game's' success.