Veteran actor Boman Irani is set to make his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys, a heartwarming exploration of a father-son relationship. The film, starring Irani alongside Avinash Tiwary, will premiere globally on Prime Video on February 7.

The first promo of the film showcases a bittersweet dynamic between Irani’s character and his son, played by Tiwary. The two find themselves living under the same roof, frequently engaging in frustrating conflicts, highlighting their emotional struggles and underlying bond. The narrative delves into themes of misunderstandings, time-driven disconnect, and the complexities of familial ties.

Speaking about the project, Boman Irani described the film as an “extremely personal journey.” He elaborated, “The relationship between a father and son is one of the most complex and emotionally charged dynamics. With this film, I wanted to explore how time, misunderstandings, and unresolved issues test the bond between two people who deeply care for each other.”

Avinash Tiwary, who plays the son, Amay, shared his insights on the role, stating, “Amay’s character is layered with complexities, torn between familial loyalty and personal resentment. Certain circumstances force him into an intense and transformative encounter with his father, reshaping his perspective in ways he never anticipated.”

The film also stars Sherya Chaudhry in a pivotal role. With its universal themes of family, reconciliation, and emotional growth, The Mehta Boys is expected to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The Mehta Boys will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video from February 7.