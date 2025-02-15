The Bombay High Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on February 19, calling for a deeper investigation into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager, Disha Salian.

The petition demands the arrest and interrogation of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray in connection with the two deaths, which continue to raise questions nearly five years later.

The PIL, filed by Rashid Khan Pathan, President of the Supreme Court and High Court Litigants Association of India, seeks judicial intervention, citing concerns over the handling of the case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, with his postmortem confirming asphyxia as the cause.

The case, initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but many, including Rajput’s family, remain dissatisfied with the findings.

Speaking to reporters, Sushant’s father, KK Singh, expressed his disappointment in the CBI, stating that while they had initially placed their faith in the agency, it had failed to act in time. He added that now that the matter was before the court, there was hope that justice would finally be served. Singh also mentioned that he expected the current government to take the right course of action.

He reiterated his belief that his son could not have died by suicide and conveyed his deep emotional distress over the loss. Singh remarked that even after five years, the pain remained the same, emphasizing that his son had been his only child and expressing his desire for the truth to be revealed in court.

Disha Salian, Rajput’s former manager, died on June 8, 2020, just days before the actor’s passing. Her death was initially ruled as accidental, but speculation and conspiracy theories have persisted, fueling public demand for a fresh inquiry.

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, transitioned from television to Bollywood and quickly gained a loyal fanbase. His sudden death shocked the nation, sparking widespread debates on mental health, nepotism, and the workings of the film industry.

With the Bombay High Court set to review the PIL, the case that has gripped the public’s attention for years is once again in the spotlight. The proceedings may determine whether fresh action will be taken in the pursuit of justice for Rajput and Salian.