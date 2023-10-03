In February 2018, on an unforgettable day, the actress Sridevi died away. She passed away while in Dubai, and the hotel where she was staying discovered her corpse in a bathtub. She drowned inadvertently, which is what caused her death. Many conspiracy theories circulated as a result of her supporters' inability to comprehend the truth that she drowned in a bathtub. Her family, though, remained respectfully silent.

Boney Kapoor has finally spoken out about Sridevi's passing. Even the strain she was experiencing to look well on the TV was exposed by him.

In an interview with New Indian, Boney Kapoor opened up about Sridevi’s death for the first time. He revealed that the actress was on a crash diet. He said, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she’s in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Recalling how he was questioned for 48 hours, he revealed, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental.”

Boney Kapoor also added that Nagarjuna had visited their residence to offer condolences and had told the producer that the actress had fainted before as well. “It was unfortunate. Later, when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth,” Kapoor said.