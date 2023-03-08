Remember the amazing yet inspiring story of Anubhov Sir who stood as a shield to lead Ashim to his ultimate goal even at the worst suffering? Well here we are talking about the legendary Assamese novel Bakul Phulor Dore (The Blooming Bakul) by author Dr Mrinal Kalita.

Critically acclaimed director Sanjeev Hazarika has now made this book into a movie while keeping the beauty of every chapter through his eyes. The film 'Bokul Phulor Dore' is produced by Pride East Entertainment Private Limited.

'Bakul Phulor Dore' screened at the 18th International Film Festival of Thrissur (IFFT) being held in Kerala.

The 18th IFFT started on March 3 and will conclude on March 9.

Talking exclusively to India Today NE, Chanku Niranjan Nath, the protagonist of the movie "Bokul Phulore Dore" said, "I have given an audition for this movie and at first, I didn't know for what movie I was auditioning. But later I got a call from the production and then I got to know that I am playing the role of a teacher in the legendary Assamese novel 'Bakul Phulor Dore' by Dr Mrinal Kalita. I was overwhelmed as it was one of my favourite book of all time. I started reading the novel over and over again. It was a very good movie and I'm honoured to be a part of it and we all knew that this movie can win the hearts of all people".

“The story itself is a powerful one as it surrounds the struggles of a young intelligent boy and how he fails to complete his studies owing to his economical condition. And my character has that magical element that led to his most inspiring journey. This character is really different from my previous characters as we can term this character as the 'typically good man' kind of character”.

Chanku's brother is also a Maths teacher and for that reason, he told this publication how he feels really close to this character. "I have seen these types of inspiring stories in my own life like how a teacher can be a backbone to the students", Nath said.

'Bakul Phulor Dore' was also featured in the 15th edition of prestigious Jaipur International Film Festival in the Indian movie panorama section.

The storyline and the curiosity regarding the uncertainty of Asim's future that is portrayed in the trailer can definitely be a charm of the movie.