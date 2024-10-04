Mumbai police have registered a case against unknown individuals for black marketing tickets to the upcoming Coldplay concert, following a complaint by online ticket aggregator BookMyShow. The case, filed on October 2, 2024, at Vile Parle Police Station, comes amid growing controversy over ticket scalping for the highly anticipated event.

The British rock band Coldplay is scheduled to perform three shows at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 20, as part of their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025." As ticket sales began on September 22, BookMyShow reportedly received suspicious emails and messages from individuals attempting to secure large numbers of tickets, raising concerns about potential resale at inflated prices.

Authorities have invoked sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act in their investigation. BookMyShow's official statement emphasised their commitment to combating ticket scalping, revealing that they had initially filed a proactive complaint with Mumbai Police on September 23, 2024.

The company has provided law enforcement with details of alleged resellers, including individuals using social media platforms and digital marketplaces such as Viagogo and Stubhub Holdings. BookMyShow is also considering cancelling tickets that appear to have been obtained unethically.