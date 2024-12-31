Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a settlement in their lengthy divorce, ending a legal battle that began in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce. The two, who were married for two years and together for 12, have now agreed to terms, marking a significant step in a protracted legal saga.

Jolie’s lawyer confirmed the news on December 30, acknowledging the exhaustion of a process that began with a highly publicised divorce filing following an alleged altercation involving Pitt and their six children. Despite ongoing custody battles and accusations, the divorce was bifurcated in 2019, with both parties legally single.

While this settlement concludes their divorce proceedings, disputes over their French estate and winery, Chateau Miraval, remain unresolved. Pitt has sued Jolie over the sale of her stake in the estate, and legal conflicts over control of the property are ongoing.

Despite the continuing litigation, the settlement officially closes one chapter of their complicated divorce.