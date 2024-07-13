The stage is set for the second edition of the "Brahmaputra Mahotsav," a grand celebration of North East India's cultural heritage, which will take place in Dibrugarh this December. Following the success of the inaugural event held on February 3-4, 2024, the festival aims to shine in the international context by highlighting the rich and diverse traditions of the region.

Spanning nearly ten days, "Brahmaputra Festival 2.0" is designed not only as a cultural exhibition but also as an awareness campaign about the ecosystem and climate change affecting the Brahmaputra river. The festival will feature a variety of programs showcasing the vibrant cultural landscape of North East India, including tourism, cuisine, handlooms, handicrafts, startups, and small-scale industries.

In addition to cultural exhibitions, the festival will host cultural exchange programs, bringing together artists and performers from across the North East. Like the previous edition, "Brahmaputra Festival 2.0" promises to attract renowned artists from Assam and the wider region, offering a grand celebration of the North East's cultural heritage.

The inaugural edition, themed "The Joy of Humanity," successfully provided financial assistance to the families of renowned tea tribe artists Shivcharan Das and Kumar Suresh. A crowd of approximately 15,000 attendees enjoyed performances by Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, who headlined the event alongside local talents such as Arupjyoti Barua and Cultivators of Assam, Rishisha Sharma, Arghadeep Baruah and Bottle Rockets India Band, Subil Berg, and Kamal Nag.

As Dibrugarh prepares for "Brahmaputra Festival 2.0," excitement is building among entrepreneurs and cultural enthusiasts. The festival promises to be a landmark event, celebrating the cultural richness of North East India and raising awareness about environmental issues crucial to the region.

Stay tuned for more updates as the festival approaches, and prepare to be part of an unforgettable celebration of culture, heritage, and environmental consciousness.