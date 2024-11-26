Indian cinematographer Pankaj Kumar, known for acclaimed films such as 'Tumbbad' and 'Ship of Theseus', is set to make his feature directorial debut with 'Konyak', a tribal action drama rooted in the Northeast of India. Selected for the NFDC Screenwriters Lab 2024, part of Film Bazaar, the project will be produced under Kumar’s newly launched banner, Jiboom Studios.

Penned by Uddhav Ghosh, the story revolves around a young warrior, Thungpang, who is guided by prophetic visions as he strives to protect his community amidst a deadly conflict between headhunting tribes. Themes of betrayal and honor come to the fore as Thungpang faces Sangba, his former friend turned foe. The film will be shot in Konyak Naga and Hindi, drawing inspiration from Ghosh’s travels through Nagaland.

In addition to 'Konyak', Kumar is currently in post-production on 'Khauff', a horror series for Prime Video, which he directed. His body of work also includes cinematography for 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', 'Talvar', and streaming hits like Raj & DK’s 'Farzi' and 'Guns & Gulaabs'. With 'Konyak', Kumar transitions to directing while continuing his focus on theatrical storytelling.

Ghosh shared his vision for the project, stating, “The vision was always clear – to create an action epic that felt raw, unfiltered, and steeped in authenticity, drawing on the primal storytelling of films like Fury Road and 'Apocalypto'. With Pankaj Kumar now on board as director, his visual mastery elevates this film into the cinematic spectacle it deserves to be. His excitement matches mine, as we craft a story that isn’t just about action but about identity and resilience that lives in everyday life.”

Kumar expressed his passion for the project, adding, “The vision for 'Konyak' is to create something immersive and untamed, a film that lives and breathes on the big screen, where every frame tells a story of endurance and heritage. As a director, coming from a background in cinematography, this is the kind of project that lets me bring all those elements together. It’s exciting to collaborate with Uddhav on this – to take his compelling narrative and craft it into a grand visual experience that is as deeply rooted in the essence of its setting as it is driven by the pulse of adventure.”

Script editor Claire Dobbin, who mentored the project, emphasized its depth, saying, much more than an action movie, it is a compelling story of betrayal, courage, and resilience and shines a light on a little-known, but unforgettable people – the Konyak.”