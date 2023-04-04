Filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee will soon introduce us to the world of Brahmastra once again as he announces the timeline for second and third of best creation 'Brahmastra-Part One'. It is also now official tha Ayan has been roped in for directing a sequel to 'War' under the banner of Yash Raj films with his lead actor Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news. His tweet read, "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT 'WAR 2' FOR YRF... HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED... #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2... The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3. #HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role."

Ayan has not yet revealed any information about "War" on his social media handles.

In the Siddarth Anand-helmed film "War," Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff played the leading parts. Within seven days of its 2019 premiere, this fast-paced action thriller made 200 crores. One of the highest earning Hindi movies of that year, according to the reports.

Hrithik was overwhelmed by the responseand said, "We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West".

The actor went on to say, "War is a genre-defining action film and I'm extremely happy for the entire cast and crew of WAR because we all have given our all and more to make this film a cut above".

After "Pathaan's" huge triumph this year, Yash Raj Films is looking to expand its spy world. 'War 2' is unquestionably a move in that direction.