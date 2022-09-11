Introducing you to Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”, where great sages meditated in the Himalayas and learned to control the Great Astras, powers of animal or elemental gods. Brahmastra was the Lord of all Astras.



Ayan Mukerji's passion for steering a ship for so long almost created a generational divide in his audience's cinematic approach.



Ayan Mukerji has wisely prioritized the script above the plot because every shot is an artwork. With light, fire, and superheroes that wield unique astras, born from the Brahm-Shakti that holds energies found in elements of nature such as Jal (water)Astra, Pawan (wind) Astra, Agni (fire) Astra, and animal and plant, Brahmastra is a movie that traverses the contours of the cinematic prowess to a region of scientific period merged with the epistemology of Indian Shastras. To define in short - This film is a treat to the human senses.

Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), a DJ in a pub, falls in love with Isha (Alia Bhatt) at first sight. Eventually, love blossoms between them, and Shiva's link with Agnyastra, an element of fire, is highlighted.



Shah Rukh Khan’s Payal-like is filled with thrill

Vanarastra

As the name implies, this Astra bestows the power of a vanar (monkey). The Astra, which is shaped like an anklet, allows its owner to jump and climb with the agility of an anthropoid. Vanarastra, played by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, establishes the tone for the rest of the narrative. In the film, Shah Rukh's character is titled Mohan Bhargav, a space scientist who founded the institute SpaceHind 25 years ago, as a tribute to the superstar's 2004 film Swades.



Nagarjuna wears Nandi Astra to fight the evil

Nandi Astra

Nandi the bull is Lord Shiva's mythical Vahan (vehicle). Needless to say, the wearer gains the power of a thousand bulls from this weapon. This Astra has been awarded to popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna's Anish Shetty. The way he fights bad forces with the Nandi Astra, which he wears as a bracelet, will give you the .



Amitabh Bachchan wields the mighty ‘Prabhastra’

Prabhastra

Amitabh Bachchan who essays the role of the almighty Guru, who heads the Brahmansh, lives in a protected ashram in the Himalayan foothills, gives the formidable Prabhastra, or sword of light. He serves as Shiva's guru, assisting him in channeling his inner abilities.



Guruji is named ‘Shiva’ as his new Astra (Agni)

Everyone who has seen the trailer knows that Ranbir Kapoor's character, Shiva, has an unusual relationship with fire — it doesn't burn him and he has complete control over it. But there's more to Shiva's love-hate relationship with fire than meets the eye. It has something to do with his ancestors.



‘Amrita’ holds Jal Astra like a superwoman

Jal Astra

The film does not explain who yields Jal Astra or the water's power. Since the trailer for Brahmastra was published, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive, with many assuming that Deepika Padukone is playing this role. Apart from the actress's identity, Jal Astra plays an important role in the Astraverse, and one hopes that the second installment of this movie will disclose more about this mystery superwoman.



The film lays out its idea and the birth of its world in an innovative way, using comic-book-styled visuals and Amitabh Bachchan's voice. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is mainly reliant on two elements: its visual effects and the love narrative of its lead characters, Shiva and Isha, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.