Welcome to Ayan Mukerji's world of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,' with top-notch casting, has a love tale, romantic melodies, heavy-duty VFX, and the chemistry of newly-wed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Brahmastra Part One; Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is out in theatres. The Ayan Mukerji-directed film has been in the works for nearly five years, with multiple delays owing to the pandemic.

Internet was pouring with good and bad reactions from viewers after the release of the movie. Check out what Twitter has been buzzing with about ‘Brahmastra Part One; Shiva’.

“Sharing Brahmastra's poster, Ayan wrote: "With Love and Light…Gratitude for the Journey, and Hope for the Future…Our Entire Team, and I, proudly present our work in Cinemas today…! And with many different emotions, hand over the movie to its’ rightful owners - Our Audiences! Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva. Released This Day. 09.09.2022”.

“All the love and light that the #Brahmastra team has worked on is now YOURS! Book your tickets and experience it all on the big screen - IN CINEMAS NOW!!!!”, Karan Johar tweeted.

All the love and light that the #Brahmastra team has worked on is now YOURS! Book your tickets and experience it all on the big screen - IN CINEMAS NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/q0KQHm1wVr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 9, 2022

“VISUAL EXTRAVAGANZA fronted by world class VFX & action. Story glorifies Indian ancient history & mythology. First Half is very good while 2nd half is average though climax ends on a satisfactory note. #SRK cameo is the highlight. #BrahmastraReview”, another wrote.

#Brahmastra - ⭐️⭐️⭐️



VISUAL EXTRAVAGANZA fronted by world class VFX & action. Story glorifies Indian ancient history & mythology.



First Half is very good while 2nd half is average though climax ends on a satisfactory note. #SRK cameo is the highlight . #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/Z3CFR3cAfA — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 9, 2022

“Anyway everyone has their own choices, we live in a democratic country, free to say or like or dislike anything….. For me #Brahmastra is a enjoyable film, its a Good film, I agree it not a Landmark film but definitely not a Bad or a Disappointing film…. #BrahmastraReview”.