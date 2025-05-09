Things are about to get spooky again in Malayalam cinema, and this time, it’s Pranav Mohanlal leading the charge. The actor, known for stepping away from the shadow of his legendary father Mohanlal, is teaming up with the creators of the atmospheric horror hit Bramayugam for a brand-new scare fest titled Dies Irae.

The first glimpse is already out — Pranav dropped the motion poster on his Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the eerie world they’re about to enter. The film is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed Bramayugam, a black-and-white horror period film that surprised everyone at the box office in early 2024.

Production on Dies Irae has wrapped, and the film is now deep into post-production. Backed by Night Shift Studios, the team is gearing up for a global theatrical release later this year.

Chakravarthy Ramachandra, founder of Night Shift Studios, sounds confident about their next horror chapter. “With Bramayugam, we were able to draw global attention to what Indian-horror thrillers could achieve. Dies Irae is the next step in this pursuit. Pranav Mohanlal is set to leave an indelible footprint on this genre.”

While the plot is still under wraps, director Sadasivan teases a tonal shift from his earlier work. “Compared to my previous films, Dies Irae explores a diametrically opposite emotional spectrum which connects to the new generation,” he explains. “While it stays true to the horror-thriller space, it's a very different beast in terms of narrative style and mood.”