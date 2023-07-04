The country's officials fined Brazilian star forward Neymar Rs 28.6 crore (16 million reais, $3.33 million) for violating environmental standards.

He was penalised for breaching the law by building an artificial lake at his multimillion-dollar estate outside of Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar's home, near the Mangaratiba town on the national capital's southern shore, has a heliport, spa, and gym, among other amenities.

Last month, local officials claimed that the star footballer's luxury project broke restrictions covering the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock, and sand. On Monday, they verified the violation.

"The environmental infractions were made in the construction of an artificial late at the mansion," Mangaratiba's environmental body said in a statement.

Meanwhile, last month, police sealed off the property and ordered all activities to halt.

However, local media reported that PSG forward threw a party there and bathed in the lake.