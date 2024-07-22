Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki, 35, lost his life in an incident during a live performance in Salinopolis, Para. The accident occurred at the Solar Hotel when Sasaki was electrocuted on stage, as reported by Brazilian news site Istoe Gente.

Eyewitnesses say the incident unfolded when Sasaki hugged a rain-soaked fan during his performance. This contact reportedly caused a nearby cable to discharge, resulting in a fatal electric shock. Sasaki collapsed almost immediately after the incident.

The Para Civil Police have launched an investigation into the accident. Authorities are currently collecting statements from witnesses and have requested expert analysis of the scene.

In response to the incident, the Solar Hotel released a statement via their official Instagram account. The statement read, "We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events." The hotel also expressed condolences to Sasaki's family and friends.

The news of Sasaki's sudden death has left fans in shock. Many have taken to social media, particularly Instagram, to express their grief and share memories of the artist. Sasaki's last Instagram post has become a makeshift memorial, with followers leaving messages of disbelief and sorrow.

Ayres Sasaki is survived by his wife Mariana, whom he married just 11 months ago.