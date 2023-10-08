South Korean Rock Band Xdinary Heroes have announced the schedule and venues for their first world tour, 'Break The Brake'.

The tour will commence with three shows in Seoul from November 3 to 5 at the Yes24 Hall. Following this, the band will head to Europe for six dates starting November 11 at Bataclan in Paris. Other cities include London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, and Warsaw.

The band is also set to release their fourth mini-album, 'Livelock', on October 11, with the lead single sharing the same title as the tour. However, ticketing details for the tour are yet to be confirmed.

Cities and dates for first world tour ‘Break The Brake’

November 3-5 – Seoul, Yes24 Hall

November 11 – Paris, Bataclan

November 13 – London, O2 Islington Academy

November 15 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

November 17 – Madrid, La Sala (Wizink Center)

November 20 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

November 22 – Warsaw, Progresja