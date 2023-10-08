Break The Brake: Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes announces venue, schedule for 1st World Tour
The band will return with their fourth mini-album, ‘Livelock’, next week (October 11). Its lead single will also be titled ‘Break The Brake’.
- Xdinary Heroes announces first world tour
- Tour to start with three shows in Seoul
- Fourth mini-album 'Livelock' to release on October 11
South Korean Rock Band Xdinary Heroes have announced the schedule and venues for their first world tour, 'Break The Brake'.
The tour will commence with three shows in Seoul from November 3 to 5 at the Yes24 Hall. Following this, the band will head to Europe for six dates starting November 11 at Bataclan in Paris. Other cities include London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, and Warsaw.
The band is also set to release their fourth mini-album, 'Livelock', on October 11, with the lead single sharing the same title as the tour. However, ticketing details for the tour are yet to be confirmed.
Xdinary Heroes— Xdinary Heroes (@XH_official) October 5, 2023
World Tour
📢ANNOUNCEMENT#XdinaryHeroes #엑스디너리히어로즈#BreaktheBrakeWorldTour#WE_ARE_ALL_HEROES pic.twitter.com/SMAoOKesUL
Cities and dates for first world tour ‘Break The Brake’
November 3-5 – Seoul, Yes24 Hall
November 11 – Paris, Bataclan
November 13 – London, O2 Islington Academy
November 15 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp
November 17 – Madrid, La Sala (Wizink Center)
November 20 – Milan, Magazzini Generali
November 22 – Warsaw, Progresja
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