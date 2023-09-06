Parineeti Chopra surprised fans with wedding glam ahead of her marriage with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha later this month. The actress shared a pair of images on Instagram of herself wearing a heavy lehengas and sparkling jewellery.

She posed for the camera in a stunning black lehenga outfit in the first shot she uploaded. She elegantly wore a black choli with full-length sleeves and subtle sequin accents, along with a lehenga skirt and matching dupatta. A diamond and emerald necklace from Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, a jewellery company she just invested in, was used by the diva to design the outfit.

For the photoshoot, Parineeti's second appearance shouted "modern bride goals." She displayed a similar lehenga skirt and a glittering ivory blouse. A richly jewelled necklace was worn with the fusion ethnic attire. She also wore a noticeable bracelet and a big ring.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Parineeti revealed that she has joined Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery as an investor and partner. “This venture for me isn’t just about the jewellery, but about bringing to you something that we’ve poured our hearts into! I’m literally counting the moments until I can share these pieces with all of you,” she wrote.