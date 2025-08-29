'Bride-to-be' Selena Gomez celebrates bachelorette in Mexico, Benny Blanco in Vegas

Selena Gomez spent last weekend in Cabo San Lucas with friends for her bachelorette trip, sharing a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram.

The photos showed Gomez in beachwear and bridal-themed outfits, including a veil embroidered with “bride to be.” She was also pictured relaxing on a yacht with her friends and posing beside bachelorette decorations, which included balloons spelling out “bride” and “Mrs Levin.”

While Gomez marked the occasion in Mexico, her fiancé, Benny Blanco, celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas. Both shared updates from their respective gatherings on social media.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2024, are preparing for a September wedding in California. Invitations have already gone out, with close friends and family expected to attend, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On the professional front, Gomez will soon return to screens with Only Murders in the Building season five, premiering September 9.