British miniseries Adolescence has broken into the top tier of Netflix's English-language TV rankings, landing at number four on the streamer’s all-time Most Popular list. The crime drama rose from ninth to fourth in just a week, drawing 17.8 million views between March 31 and April 6.

The show has now outperformed major Netflix hits like Bridgerton, The Night Agent (Season 1), and Stranger Things (Season 3), with 65 days still left in its premiere window. At its current pace, Adolescence is on track to challenge Dahmer (115.6 million views) and possibly even Stranger Things Season 4, which sits at 140.7 million.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence has been widely praised for its innovative storytelling. Each of its four episodes is shot in a single, uninterrupted take. The series follows the high-stakes case of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), arrested for the murder of a classmate. Graham also stars in the series as Eddie Miller, Jamie’s father.

Released on March 13, the show continues to receive critical acclaim for its writing, performances, and immersive direction.

Elsewhere on the Netflix chart, true crime documentary Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer secured second place with 13 million views. Medical drama Pulse debuted with 6.5 million, while The Residence dropped to fifth with 4.6 million. On the film front, The Life List starring Sofia Carson led the movies category for the second straight week, pulling in 29.2 million views.