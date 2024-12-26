In a music industry defined by relentless self-promotion and calculated rollouts, the enigmatic collective Sault continues to rewrite the rules. Helmed by the elusive songwriter-producer-multi-instrumentalist Inflo (Dean Josiah Cover), Sault has once again delivered a stunning surprise: their latest album, Acts of Faith, dropped unannounced on Christmas Day 2024.

The group’s hallmark is their mystery. They rarely give interviews, avoid revealing their identities, and let their music speak louder than any promotional campaign. The contributors to their work remain an enigma, with album credits offering scant clues about the extent of participation by individuals like Cleo Sol and others. Despite the secrecy, Sault's influence is undeniable, both through their prolific output—11 albums and two EPs in just five and a half years—and Inflo's broader production work with Cleo Sol, Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz, Adele, and others.

Acts of Faith carries forward Sault's tradition of eclecticism, blending genres while maintaining a cohesive sound. The album leans into a jazzy, early ’70s R&B aesthetic, with massed vocals and baroque flourishes that echo Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On. The group’s signature elements—R&B roots, soaring vocals, and a strong bass presence—are present throughout, layered with the Christian themes that have often underscored their work.

Tracks like “God Will Help You Heal,” “Pray for Me,” and “Soul Clean” delve into spiritual introspection. The sequencing of the album is strikingly tight, with some songs flowing into the next with an almost cinematic urgency, creating a seamless listening experience. Cleo Sol’s unmistakable voice graces several tracks, adding an emotional resonance that anchors the album’s message of faith and healing.

Sault’s refusal to conform has only heightened their mystique. Two years ago, they released five albums in a single day, one of which was entirely symphonic. Their Nine album, available for just 99 days, epitomized their experimental approach to distribution. Their rare live performances are as secretive and ambitious as their recorded projects, with their first-ever concert in London last year—also titled Acts of Faith—reportedly previewing the songs now featured on this album.