British musician Sting performed at Lollapalooza 2024 held in India. Later on, socialite Natasha Poonawalla hosted a party for the ones who performed at the music festival. At the party, Sting posed with Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene. He was also seen wearing a kurta pyjama in the picture.

The second edition of Lollapalooza India 2024, the largest music festival in Asia, took place last week. The festival was held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 27 and 28 and featured international and local music talent.

Veteran British musician, Sting, also graced the music festival in India and mesmerised the audience with his performance. Post concert, Sting and the other acts attended the party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. Other attendees included Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, who also posted pictures with Sting.

Sharing the picture, Shriram wrote, "Had an amazing evening with our gracious hosts, @shawkiranmazumdar and @adarpoonawalla and @natasha.poonawalla. It was such a pleasure spending time with everyone. One of the highlights was meeting @theofficialsting and @trudiestyler who are truly amazing and so lovely (sic)."