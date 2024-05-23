British TV host Andi Peters is facing backlash from fans of Priyanka Chopra after mispronouncing her name during a live segment on Good Morning Britain. The incident occurred while Peters was reporting from Madame Tussauds in London, showcasing the wax figures of various celebrities.

Peters referred to the renowned actress as "Chianca Chop Free," a significant mispronunciation that quickly drew reactions from his co-hosts. Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins intervened immediately, correcting him and expressing mild disapproval. Ray remarked, "Honestly, Andi. If you're going to stand next to somebody, at least work out what their name is. That's Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who is now a massive star in America."

The segment, intended to highlight the wax figures, instead sparked a social media uproar. Priyanka Chopra’s fans criticized Peters for what they perceived as a lack of preparation and disrespect towards the actress. One fan stated, "If we mispronounced or even remotely said anything derogatory about his background or name. It would be the end of story." Another expressed disbelief, commenting, "Nah the amount of preparation people have before going live on TV is insane so I have no idea on how he missed this."

Despite occasional name blunders being common, many of Chopra's fans believe Peters' mistake was deliberate, further fueling the controversy. The incident has highlighted the sensitivity surrounding the proper pronunciation of names and the expectations of respect in public broadcasting.

As of now, neither Andi Peters nor the Good Morning Britain team has issued a formal apology or statement regarding the incident.