Britney Spears has debunked rumours of a new album in a candid Instagram post, stating that she has no plans to make a comeback to the music industry.

On January 4, Britney took to Instagram and wrote, "Just so we're clear, most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album... I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me."

Britney dismissed rumors about her creating songs for a new album and revealed that she has been working behind the scenes as a ghostwriter for others. In a statement, she mentioned, "When I write, it's either for my enjoyment or for other people…I've penned more than 20 songs for others in the last two years!!! I function as a ghostwriter, and I genuinely find joy in that role."

The pop star seemed to be addressing recent reports from early Wednesday that suggested Britney Spears might be working on a new, unannounced album, potentially with Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels. Variety reported on this possibility, noting that Michaels had collaborated with Spears before on 'Slumber Party' from the 'Glory' album.

Spears then described herself as a 'ghostwriter,' which means she writes for other artists without putting her name on the projects, and stated that she "honestly [prefers] it that way."

She also addressed claims that her book, 'The Woman in Me,' was published without her permission. The book became a national best-seller in its first week, selling over 1.1 million copies in print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks.

She added, "I've written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years !!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth ... have you read the news these days ??? I'm so LOVED and blessed !!!"

The singers' most recent hits are 'Hold Me Closer,' a 2022 duet with Elton John, and 'Mind Your Business,' a collaboration with Will. The latter was originally recorded for Britney Jean's 2013 album.