In a startling turn of events, an apparent firing incident occurred outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra locality on Sunday. The incident, where two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired four rounds of bullets, unfolded around 4:51 am outside Galaxy Apartments. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The gravity of the situation escalated when Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident. Anmol, who is wanted in India and is said to be in hiding in the US, took to social media to issue a chilling warning to the actor. In a purported post, Anmol characterized the firing as a mere "trailer" and cautioned Salman Khan against provoking further action.

"We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it," read the ominous message directed at Khan. "Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning."

The threat didn't stop there. Anmol Bishnoi went on to mention named dogs after infamous underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, emphasizing their perceived power. The post hinted at potential future actions, indicating that "shots will not be fired outside the house only."

The incident has prompted authorities to tighten security around Salman Khan's residence. Crime branch units, local police, and forensic teams swiftly responded to the scene, recovering bullet shells for further investigation.

This latest threat against Salman Khan isn't an isolated incident. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice Goldy Brar have previously issued death threats to the actor. Bishnoi's gang is also linked to the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Anmol Bishnoi himself is a fugitive accused in Moose Wala's murder case, having fled India using a fake passport. Despite efforts by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to track him down, Anmol has managed to evade capture, with sightings reported as far as Kenya in 2023.

The actor's security measures have been heightened since last year when he received a death threat via email, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Trained security personnel have provided Khan with weapons, and he holds a personal weapon license for added protection.