Bruno Mars joins star-packed Grammys lineup ahead of landmark ceremony

Bruno Mars has been added to an already high-profile performance roster for the 2026 Grammys, alongside Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Rosé.

Mars enters the ceremony with three major nominations — Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — all tied to his collaboration with Rosé on the hit single APT. The nominations extend his long Grammy track record, following four wins with Silk Sonic in 2022 and multiple top honours in 2016 and 2018, including Album and Record of the Year.

The singer’s appearance comes as he prepares for the release of his solo album The Romantic, scheduled for February 27, 2026. A seven-month world tour will follow, beginning in April.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his final year as emcee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additional performances are set to come from Rosé, Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter, while the programme will include an ‘In Memoriam’ tribute honouring influential musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack. Presenters announced for the night include Harry Styles, Charli XCX and Queen Latifah.

This year’s ceremony will also mark the final time the Grammys air on CBS, ahead of the awards’ move to Disney from 2027.