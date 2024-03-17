Although Bruno Mars is well known for electrifying stages, fans are raving about him for another reason after hearing recent rumors that he owes the MGM Grand an astounding $50 million in gambling debt. 'Multi-year residency contract' with MGM Grand in Las Vegas was revealed by the singer-songwriter in 2016.But according to a recent report, Mars and the hotel brand's partnership has deteriorated because of growing debt.



On March 16, it was revealed that Bruno Mars had accumulated significant poker debts and now owed the MGM casino millions of dollars. The vocalist of Talking to the Moon had a multi-year residency deal with Park MGM in Las Vegas, where he gave frequent performances.

Citing that MGM “basically owns him,” they continued, “He earns $90 million a year from the casino deal, but then he has to pay back his debt... after taxes (Mars earns $1.5 million per night).”

It was revealed in 2016 that the hotel sector and Mars have partnered for a long time. As a result, Mars would play exclusively at a wide range of prestigious entertainment venues. "Bruno is among the most talented performers in the world and we are excited to start a long-term relationship with him," the president of MGM Grand stated in a statement. Due to mounting debt from the casino, the once-mutual relationship now seems to have turned into a conflict.

Although the vocalist of 24K Magic has never hesitated to acknowledge that he played poker to support himself before pursuing music, fans are taken aback that his casino debt is now making headlines. “Bruno Mars having $50 million gambling debt lets me know his next album gonna be a classic, real degenerate.” A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others chimed in too, “Bruno Mars needs a movie about his life cause ik my mans be wylin… 50 MILLION DOLLARS in GAMBLING DEBT ?”, “Bruno Mars walking through MGM casino undercover trying to avoid that $50m gambling debt”, “He is high on debt”, “Bruno mars when the dealer gets blackjack”.