After a breathtaking performance in Shillong, Meghalaya, on December 10, where attendees called it the "concert of a lifetime" and said "you had to be there," rock icon Bryan Adams brought the same energy and passion to Gurugram. Performing at the Backyard Sports Club, Adams captivated a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fans during the third stop of his 'So Happy It Hurts' India Tour.

The 65-year-old artist delivered a nearly two-hour set in Gurugram, blending timeless hits with tracks from his latest album, creating an unforgettable evening. Opening with "Kick-Ass" from So Happy It Hurts, Adams transitioned seamlessly through a mix of iconic tracks like "Summer of '69," "Run to You," and "Can't Stop This Thing We Started." Fans were also treated to heartfelt ballads, including "Please Forgive Me" and "All For Love." The crowd’s energy was palpable, with fans singing along to every lyric, elevating the concert’s intensity.

Adding a personal touch, the setlist included songs requested via online submissions and audience signs. A standout moment came when Adams walked into the crowd, performing from the sound console and creating a special connection with fans.

The concert’s production design was equally remarkable. A remote-controlled blimp camera captured the vibrant audience, while large LED screens showcased the enthusiasm in real-time, making the crowd an active part of the performance. Adams was joined by his long-time guitarist Keith Scott, keyboardist Gary Breit, and drummer Pat Steward, whose stellar performances added depth to the evening.

Reflecting on the Gurugram show, Adams shared, "The energy in Gurugram was electric! The connection with the audience was palpable; it was a truly special night and felt great to be back performing after so many years."

Organized by EVA Live, the Gurugram concert marked another sold-out success on the India tour. EVA Live founder Deepak Chaudhary said, "This wasn’t just about ticket sales; it was about creating a memorable experience. Seeing the joy and energy of 15,000 fans was incredibly rewarding."

From the "you had to be there" buzz in Shillong to the electric energy in Gurugram, Bryan Adams' India tour continues to prove his enduring appeal, leaving fans with memories of a lifetime.